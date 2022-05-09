ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Body found at School Street Park in Agawam

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkKRe_0fXgWstv00

AGAWAM, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Agawam police along with Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a body was found in School Street Park Monday morning.

Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson James Leydon told 22News a body was discovered early Monday morning in the parking lot of the park. The cause of the death is still being investigated by police and the District Attorney’s office.

Pedestrian struck by tractor-trailer on I-90 eastbound in Palmer

22News is following this incident and will provide additional information as soon as it is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden, MA
City
Agawam, MA
Hampden, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Hampden, MA
Sports
Agawam, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Agawam, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy