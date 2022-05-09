Body found at School Street Park in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Agawam police along with Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a body was found in School Street Park Monday morning.

Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson James Leydon told 22News a body was discovered early Monday morning in the parking lot of the park. The cause of the death is still being investigated by police and the District Attorney’s office.

22News is following this incident and will provide additional information as soon as it is released.

