ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, WV

International Business Honors Society at Concord recognized

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vARP_0fXgUqCt00

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Omicron Psi Chapter of Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society in Business at Concord University has received several honors during the 2021-2022 academic year. Of special note is being named a 2021 Star Chapter while the group’s student leader has received a prestigious scholarship from the parent organization.

Alexander Watty, a senior business major, was awarded the Delta Mu Delta Region 2 scholarship for 2021. Alex is serving as president of the Omicron Psi Chapter at Concord and is from Christiansburg, Va.

“This scholarship is based on scholastic achievement, leadership qualities, and character/ethical behavior, and Alex exhibits all three of these,” stated Dr. Charlotte Davis, Associate Professor of Management and an advisor for the Omicron Psi chapter.

According to Delta Mu Delta, “The Star Chapter Awards provide recognition to all chapters that meet or exceed Society standards for chapter operation and administration.”

Concord’s Omicron Psi chapter was chartered in 2020 with 13 students and eight honorary members inducted at that time. New members inducted for the 2021-2022 academic year include: Hannah Altizer, Hannah Cooke, Stella Dunn, Chasity Humphrey, Aubrey Peyton, Gavin Pruett, Brianna Riley, Zachary Roney, Colin Terry and Colin Wiley.

Students who are invited to become members of Delta Mu Delta must have a GPA of at least 3.25, and be in the top 20 percent of their respective junior or senior classes in business. At the beginning of the fall semester, students who meet the requirements will be invited to join the organization.

New officers elected for the 2022-2023 year are Alex Watty, President, Colin Wiley, Vice-President, and Brianna Riley, Secretary/Treasurer.

Dr. Charlotte Davis and Dr. Susan Robinett, Business Department Chair, are co-advisors for Concord’s Omicron Psi Chapter.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Concord University provides community service through VITA

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Concord University students and faculty offered free tax return preparation to qualifying individuals again this year through VITA, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. VITA is sponsored by the IRS and is provided free of charge to individuals generally making $58,000 or less annually. Students...
ATHENS, WV
WFXR

10-digit dialing begins Saturday in Virginia regions with 540 area code

(WFXR) — Virginians who are living in a 540 area code region will begin 10-digit dialing beginning this weekend. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) says that this second step in a June 2020 relief plan will begin on Saturday, May 14. This will impact the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia, including the following cities: […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Deadline extended to apply for UC Nursing Summer Bootcamp

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The University of Charleston announced on Wednesday that it would be extending the application deadline for its upcoming Nursing Summer Bootcamp program to midnight on Friday, May 20, 2022. The interactive camp will welcome all high school juniors and seniors throughout Kanawha County who wish...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, WV
Athens, WV
Education
thecentersquare.com

Metals company moving to northern West Virginia, creating 200-300 jobs

(The Center Square) – A nanocrystalline metals company is moving to northern West Virginia in Ohio County to commercialize high-tech metal alloys, which the state expects to bring between 200 and 300 jobs to the region. The metal manufacturer, Veloxint, will move to the Touchstone Research Laboratory at the...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank upcoming Mobile Pantry schedule released

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. The Mobile Food Pantry will make visits to several West Virginia counties over the next week, and will operate from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The upcoming week’s schedule for...
CHARITIES
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia woman selected as national small business person of year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who owns a learning center for children with autism has been selected as the U.S. Small Business Administration small business person of the year.Jill Scarbro-McLaury is the first person in West Virginia to receive the award, Gov. Jim Justice's office said."Her dedication to a wonderful cause and her skills as a small business owner are an inspiration to us all, and I could not be more proud to congratulate her as West Virginia's first-ever winner of this national award," Justice said in a statement.The West Virginia Small Business Development Center submitted Scarbro-McLaury's nomination for the award.Scarbro-McLaury, who is also an educator, owns Bright Futures Learning Services in Winfield."This award validates that taking care of people is always the right thing to do," she said.Scarbro-McLaury was named the 2022 West Virginia Small Business Person of the Year in April. She also earned the SBA's West Virginia Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year award in 2019.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concord University#Honor Society#College#Omicron Psi
Lootpress

Physician, national leader will provide keynote speech during WVSOM graduation

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) will welcome Barbara Ross-Lee, D.O., FACOFP, as its keynote speaker during the school’s 45th annual commencement ceremony. Ross-Lee is the first African American woman to serve as dean of a U.S. medical school (Ohio University Heritage...
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water Celebrates National Infrastructure Week; Announces 2022 Planned Infrastructure Upgrades

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As part of National Infrastructure Week, West Virginia American Water announced today the planned investment of approximately $80 million in capital upgrades to its water and wastewater infrastructure and system operations in 2022. “Investing in infrastructure creates jobs, stimulates the local and state economies and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Mesabi Tribune

Furlong receives Behavioral Financial Advisor designation

HIBBING — Michael Furlong, APMA,® a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial, LLC in Hibbing, recently obtained the Behavioral Financial Advisor professional designation from Kaplan University and think2perform®. Furlong successfully completed the rigorous requirements, including training and an examination, teaching ways to mentor clients in their financial decisions and increase the value provided in a holistic advice relationship. The program emphasizes how financial decisions are influenced by psychology and neuroscience. As a financial advisor, Furlong provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact Michael Furlong at 218-262-5207 or visit the Ameriprise office at 320 East Howard Street in Hibbing.
HIBBING, MN
Lootpress

Country Roads Angel Network Announces Sponsorship Agreement with Huntington National Bank to Further Support Financial Needs of WV Businesses

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN), West Virginia’s only accredited angel investment network, announced the finalization of a sponsorship agreement with Huntington National Bank (HNB), with 29 locations in the Mountain State and recently recognized by Forbes as one of the world’s top banks.
FOOD & DRINKS
WVNS

WVSOM offering transportation to appointments

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A new grant is offering assistance to Greenbrier County citizens who struggle to find healthcare. A four hundred ninety five thousand dollar grant from the West Virginia department of Health and Human Resources can provide free transportation to medical appointments for people who live in the rural areas of Greenbrier County. […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV Department of Education, State and Federal Labor Agencies Partner for Teacher Apprenticeship Designation

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is one of only a few states in the nation to designate a teacher preparation pathway as a Registered Apprenticeship. The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) and West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) hosted the West Virginia Department of Commerce along with the West Virginia office of the U.S. Department of Labor and Higher Education Policy Commission at the May 11, 2022, WVBE meeting to announce the Department of Education’s Grow Your Own Pathway to Teaching Initiative as a Registered Apprenticeship with the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL).
EDUCATION
WOWK 13 News

Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in 3 Kanawha Co. locations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia women who are over 40 and uninsured can get a free breast screening through Bonnie’s Bus, a mobile mammography service from WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute. In May, Bonnie’s Bus will visit Charleston, Clendenin and Cabin Creek to offer 3D digital screening mammograms and breast care […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh General Hospital Names 2022 Mercy Award Winner

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh General Hospital recently announced that Timothy Coleman has been recognized as the facility’s 2022 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’sfacilities who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
RALEIGH, WV
WVNS

Princeton senior becomes the newest National Merit Scholar

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One local student at Princeton Senior High School is one of 7,500 finalists who received a national scholarship. Samvat Yadav is the newest recipient of the National Merit Scholarship. Over 1.5 million applicants apply but only 7,500 receive scholarships. This scholarship is just the tip of the iceberg for Yadav. He’s the […]
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy