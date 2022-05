Just go to any sports game, at just about any level of competition and one thing is clear, New Yorkers take their sports teams seriously. Whether its Hockey, Baseball, Basketball, Lacrosse, Soccer, or Football, being from New York means you have a favorite sport and team and that team is engrained in your DNA. You may be full of Brooklyn Grit, or breathe Pinstripes. You might have the Knicks Tape on repeat or just randomly yell out "hey-ayyyyyyy-ayyyyyyyy-ayy!", there is just something about cheering for your favorite New York sports team.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO