New Scam In Buffalo Is Targeting Netflix Users

By Kadie Daye
 2 days ago
A new scam is going around Western New York, and if you have any streaming services, you are going to want to be careful. Western New Yorkers who have a Netflix account, or any other streaming services (including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, and more) are the recent targets of...

