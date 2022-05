Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) – The data analytics software company's shares plunged 15.1% in premarket trading after posting a mixed quarter. Palantir reported profit of 2 cents per share, compared to a 4 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue was higher than expected, however, despite slowing growth in its government business. Palantir also issued a softer-than-expected current-quarter revenue forecast.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO