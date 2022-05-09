ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man died, 2 people seriously injured after multi-vehicle wreck on the Northwest Side (San Antonio, TX)

 2 days ago

A man lost his life and two people received serious injuries following a wrong-way collision Sunday on the Northwest Side. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 1100 block of Bandera Road, near Zachry Drive at 10:45 a.m. in response to a three-vehicle wreck [...]

