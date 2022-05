(May 6, 2022) The Worcester Prep and Gunston School girls’ lacrosse teams battled in Centreville on Wednesday, with the visiting Lady Mallards coming out on top, 10-7. “[It was a] competitive one,” said Prep Coach Chris Williams. “Gunston played a high energy game and kept the pressure on us the entire game. Our girls have played seven games in two weeks, plus in the midst of AP testing, and came out a bit sluggish but we took their best punch and kept battling. It was a great game and we held on for a big conference win.”

CENTREVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO