Heska: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) _ Heska Corp. (HSKA) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $10 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier....

MySanAntonio

Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period.
Benzinga

Recap: AppLovin Q1 Earnings

AppLovin APP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AppLovin missed estimated earnings by 287.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $21.54 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Yellow Q1 Earnings

Yellow YELL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yellow missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Innoviz Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Innoviz Technologies INVZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innoviz Technologies missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: X4 Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. X4 Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 18.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.72 versus an estimate of $-0.61. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Benzinga

Dare Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Insights

Dare Bioscience DARE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dare Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Benzinga

Envela: Q1 Earnings Insights

Envela ELA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Envela beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $21.93 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: GoHealth Q1 Earnings

GoHealth GOCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GoHealth missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $66.41 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies XELA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Exela Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10. Exela Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Camtek Q1 Earnings

Camtek CAMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Camtek missed estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was up $19.81 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Senseonics Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Senseonics Holdings SENS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Senseonics Holdings reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $365.00 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Benzinga

Six Flags Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Insights

Six Flags Entertainment SIX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Six Flags Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 26.92%, reporting an EPS of $-0.76 versus an estimate of $-1.04. Revenue was up $56.08 million from...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Inuvo's Earnings

Inuvo INUV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Inuvo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02. Inuvo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Recap: ClearPoint Neuro Q1 Earnings

ClearPoint Neuro CLPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ClearPoint Neuro beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same...
MarketWatch

Aecom profit rises 6% as it discloses Russia exit expense

Aecom ACM, +0.46% shares fell 3% in premarket trades Monday after it said its second-quarter net income increased by 5.6% to $41.6 million, or 29 cents a share, from $39.36 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income for the engineering and infrastructure company fell to 34 cent a share from 59 cents a share. The latest period included a $69 million pre-tax expense from Aecom's previously announced decision to exit its Russia business. Revenue fell 1.6% to $3.21 billion. Wall Street analysts expected Aecom to earn 78 cent a share on revenue of $1.63 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Aecom reiterated its forecast for adjusted 2022 earnings of $3.30 to $3.50 a share, against an analyst target of $3.43 a share. Shares of Aecom are down 8% so far in 2022, compared to a 13.5% loss by the S&P 500.
Benzinga

Recap: AgroFresh Solutions Q1 Earnings

AgroFresh Solutions AGFS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AgroFresh Solutions beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $897.00 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: PolyPid Q1 Earnings

PolyPid PYPD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolyPid beat estimated earnings by 1.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.64. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 10, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Fox Corporation FOX to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion before the opening bell. Fox shares rose 1.3% to close at $30.97 on Monday. Groupon, Inc. GRPN reported weaker-than-expected results...
Benzinga

Amtech Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Amtech Systems ASYS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amtech Systems beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $8.79 million from the same...
