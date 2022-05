The Washington Capitals were less than three minutes away from taking a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Panthers on Monday night. Then, heartbreak happened. After pulling goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky from the net, Florida was able to capitalize with an extra skater on the ice and tied the game with 2:04 left to play in the third period. Then in overtime, Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe found the back of the net for the second time on the night, leading Florida to a 3-2 overtime victory and evening the series back at two.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO