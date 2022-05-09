ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Ship Lease: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

MAJURO, Marshall Islands (AP) _ Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of...

www.mysanantonio.com

Reuters

Shares of Spanish steelmaker Acerinox soar after record profit

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Spanish steelmaker Acerinox (ACX.MC)soared on Wednesday after the company reported its highest ever quarterly net profit as strong demand for steel boosted prices. The company posted a net profit of 266 million euros ($280 million), more than three times its result a year...
INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

FalconStor Software: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ FalconStor Software Inc. (FALC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 15 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Nuwellis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Nuwellis NUWE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nuwellis beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was up $8.00 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Sharps Compliance: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) on Wednesday reported a loss of $287,000 in its fiscal third quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Gsl#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
MySanAntonio

Northwest Biotherapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (NWBO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $403,000 in the period. _____. This story...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Innoviz Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Innoviz Technologies INVZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innoviz Technologies missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Toyota Motor’s fourth-quarter net profit drops 31%

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit fell 31% compared with the same period a year earlier and projected a drop in earnings for new fiscal year due to higher costs. The Japanese auto maker said that net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell to...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: AppLovin Q1 Earnings

AppLovin APP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AppLovin missed estimated earnings by 287.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $21.54 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies XELA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Exela Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10. Exela Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Aecom profit rises 6% as it discloses Russia exit expense

Aecom ACM, +0.46% shares fell 3% in premarket trades Monday after it said its second-quarter net income increased by 5.6% to $41.6 million, or 29 cents a share, from $39.36 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income for the engineering and infrastructure company fell to 34 cent a share from 59 cents a share. The latest period included a $69 million pre-tax expense from Aecom's previously announced decision to exit its Russia business. Revenue fell 1.6% to $3.21 billion. Wall Street analysts expected Aecom to earn 78 cent a share on revenue of $1.63 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Aecom reiterated its forecast for adjusted 2022 earnings of $3.30 to $3.50 a share, against an analyst target of $3.43 a share. Shares of Aecom are down 8% so far in 2022, compared to a 13.5% loss by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: PDS Biotechnology Q1 Earnings

PDS Biotechnology PDSB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PDS Biotechnology missed estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Recap: Cidara Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cidara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Playtika Q1 Performance, Q2 Outlook Lag Street Estimates

Playtika Holding Corp PLTK reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6% year-on-year to $676.9 million, missing the consensus of $680.72 million. Average daily payer conversion increased to 3.2%. The casual portfolio revenue grew 20.7% Y/Y, constituting 52.5% of total revenue. The costs and expenses rose 9.4% Y/Y to $556.5 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Amtech Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Amtech Systems ASYS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amtech Systems beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $8.79 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For KLX Energy Services Hldgs

KLX Energy Services Hldgs KLXE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that KLX Energy Services Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.82. KLX Energy Services Hldgs bulls will hope to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pixelworks: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pixelworks PXLW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pixelworks beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $7.36 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Inuvo's Earnings

Inuvo INUV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Inuvo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02. Inuvo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Rising Inflation, Volatile Market: What Would Buffett Do?

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Beginner and experienced investors are navigating...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Recap: TRACON Pharma Q1 Earnings

TRACON Pharma TCON reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TRACON Pharma missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

