Why science doesn't help sell chocolate chip cookies

By The Ohio State University
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople don't want science anywhere near their delicious chocolate chip cookies. But they're happy to have science create body wash that fights odor-causing bacteria. In a series of 10 studies, researchers found that people don't like science being invoked to market products that bring pleasure, like cookies. Instead, consumers see science...

