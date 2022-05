GODDARD, Kan.—Hutch High Baseball dropped their last two regular season games to Goddard Eisenhower Tuesday at Tiger Field in Goddard by identical 11-1 scores. Game 1 was a suspended game picked up in the bottom of the 4th inning with Goddard leading 7-1 with a runner on third base. Eisenhower scored Carson Adams to make it 8-1, then added 2 runs in the bottom of the fifth when 1st baseman Ethan Eddy knocked in 2 RBI's with a double to left. In the sixth, Cody Hawks doubled, was sacrificed to third and then scored on an error to finish the run rule in 6 innings for Eisenhower.

GODDARD, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO