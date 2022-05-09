ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nine Lincoln Area Teams Competing In NSAA State Soccer Tournament

kfornow.com
 2 days ago

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 8)–When the NSAA boys and girls state soccer tournament gets underway Monday morning at Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium in Omaha, nine Lincoln metro area teams will be apart of the field of 32...

www.kfornow.com

