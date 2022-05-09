ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rex, GA

Clayton Police: Rex active shooter in custody

By Heather Middleton hmiddleton@news-daily.com
Clayton News Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREX — A report of shots fired led Clayton County Police officers to discover an...

www.news-daily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Police find alleged shooter across the street from victim

The man accused of a Monday shooting was taken into custody after he was located in a house across the street from the victim. Coweta County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on Poythress Road, where they made contact with the victim and cleared the scene for EMS, according to Toby Nix, public information officer for the CCSO.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
City
Clayton, GA
Rex, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Rex, GA
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Active Shooter
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two arrested at Alpharetta hotel in drug bust

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested at an Alpharetta hotel in a drug bust over the weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Alpharetta police said they were called out to Extended Stay Hotel about an assault. Police got to the hotel and got a warrant to search James Cotton’s hotel room. The police dog, K9 Raider, did a narcotics sniff deployment and police found 29 grams of Methamphetamine, 21 grams of Cocaine and 11.3 ounces of Marijuana.
ALPHARETTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

Rapper Young Thug arrested on gang charges in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Rapper Young Thug is behind bars after authorities alleged that the Grammy Award winner and his Young Slime Life syndicate were involved in gang-related activity. According to WSB-TV, the 30-year-old, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was arrested early Monday afternoon at his home in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. He was booked in the Fulton County Jail on charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and participating in criminal street gang activity, the news outlet reported.
ATLANTA, GA
Nashville News Hub

“It’s unclear who said the racial slur”, White middle school student was caught on video holding a Black student in a chokehold while three other students watched, charged

In the video, that was captured and shared on social media, a racial slur can be heard as a White middle school student holds a Black student in a chokehold while three other students watch. The Black student then appears to pass out. Authorities are trying to determine if there were additional videos. The superintendent released a statement and said that the behavior that occurred in the video will not be tolerated. He also said that the school administrators and the school resource officer took immediate action.
WHITE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy