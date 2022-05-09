ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral couple feels the impacts of city’s lone hospital

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral is the largest city in Southwest Florida, yet it has just one hospital.

In other parts of Lee County, there are several hospitals, serving the many pockets of our community.

For one Cape Coral couple, the impact of having only one hospital is taking its toll, both physically and emotionally.

NBC2 reporter Jennifer Kveglis introduces you to Jorge Rodriguez and Evelyn Garcia.

George and Evelyn are just some of the many folks frustrated by the hospital’s long waits and lack of services.

George suffers from congestive heart failure, and Cape Coral Hospital is his only option when seconds matter most.

George waits hours at Cape Coral Hospital, only to be sent elsewhere for treatment.

As heartbreaking as his story is, it’s not unique.

Tonight at 6pm, Jennifer Kveglis sits down with the Chief Operating Officer of Lee Health, to see what’s being done to provide medical relief for families across Cape Coral.

