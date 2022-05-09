ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Crash kills 4-year-old in Belmont County

By AVC News
Your Radio Place
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – A crash occurred Sunday night in Belmont County that killed a 4-year-old. The...

yourradioplace.com

WTRF- 7News

Names of couple killed in I-70 West Virginia state line crash revealed; driver charged with negligent homicide

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Brishesh Kumar Yadav, 23, of Fresno, California was charged in Ohio County Magistrate Court with two charges of Misdemeanor Negligent Homicide in the crash that killed two Pennsylvanians earlier this week on I-70. The charge states that the crash resulted in the deaths of Marc Richard Tinstman and Terri Gail […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Fox 19

2 juveniles hospitalized in motorcycle crash

UNION TWP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crashed on the highway Saturday night, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on I-275 northbound at SR 32 in Union Township. Trooper Nathan Pabin with OSP...
UNION, OH
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WOWK 13 News

3rd person charged after body found wrapped in carpet

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A third person has been charged in connection to a man found dead and wrapped in a carpet outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington. 36-year-old Shannon Brown was charged with concealing a deceased human body, conspiracy and obstructing an officer. She is being held on a $50,000 surety/cash bond. Huntington PD found […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fugitive escapes; Currently on the run

A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio two-year-old dead after found in swimming pool

Police in Ohio say a two-year-old is dead after it was found in a swimming pool. Brunswick Police say they responded last night to a report of a two-year-old found unresponsive in a swimming pool. Responders say when they arrived they began medical care. The child was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced […]
BRUNSWICK, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police find body of 18-year-old

West Virginia State Police say they found a body of an 18-year-old that was not initially identified.  Troopers say they received a report of a body being found on Salt Lick Road in Braxton County, WV. Initial investigation by Troopers and the Medical Examiner’s office revealed that the male was 18-year-old Isaac Kevin James Canterbury […]
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Single-vehicle crash with entrapment kills one

UPDATE (8:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 5): The man killed in Wednesday night’s crash on Guyan River Road has been identified. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 29-year-old Robert Todd McBride, of South Point, OH, lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass another vehicle in the 5100 block of Guyan River Road. […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police seek help locating missing Charleston man

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK ) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. CPD says James Quesenberry, 34, of Charleston was last seen April 16, 2022 driving a silver 2012 Ford Focus. According to CPD, there was a recent hit on the license plate recognition system in the Winfield […]
CHARLESTON, WV

