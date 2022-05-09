National Free Comic Book Day draws in new generation of fans

In the autumn of 2017, graphic novelist turned film costume designer Glyn Dillon took an unusual trip to New York. He checked in to a particular hotel, requested a specific room to sleep in and spent his time in the city wandering around a select handful of streets. He was, he says, hoping that he might bump into his older brother Steve, a renowned comic book artist who had worked on strips from Judge Dredd to Doctor Who. Steve was nine years older than Glyn and had been a mentor to him, introducing him to comic book drawing and to Star Wars. This area of New York was one of Steve’s favourite haunts but it was unlikely that Glyn would bump into him: one year earlier, in the same room that Glyn was staying in, Steve had died of a ruptured appendix.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO