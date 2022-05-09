BG Fiestaval shares culture & cuisine

West Adam’s Taqueria Los Anaya doesn’t make you choose between tacos or chilaquiles because sometimes you can have a little bit of both. This is particularly clutch for when you show up in that weird not-breakfast-not-lunch hour (commonly referred to as brunch), and you can turn your usual taco order into a morning platter of chilaquiles instead. With al pastor-style pork, carnitas, and asada all on the toppings menu, you can add all sorts of protein onto your crispy totopos. Also available in both red and green, the salsa roja here happens to be extremely tasty with a hint of smoke that doesn’t overpower. The addition of mozzarella (rather than traditional Mexican cheeses), might seem like a turn for the interesting, but it adds a nice layer of saltiness and creaminess that we don't mind.

