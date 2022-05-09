Health News – Keeping moms healthy

Katie Ruark, a mom based in New Market, Maryland, has felt the immense pressure of trying to feed her 5-month-old son who has dairy and soy intolerances. She tried to breastfeed initially, but her baby was losing weight and often had blood in his diapers from the intolerance. When he was 2 months old, Ruark started him on Nutramigen, a hypoallergenic formula their pediatrician suggested. At first, she was easily able to order it from Amazon. That all changed around March, when the formula shortage began to worsen, and Amazon ran out of stock.
