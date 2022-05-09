ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Health News – Keeping moms healthy

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re a mother or a mother figure, it’s the...

www.wnky.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Baby formula shortage alarms mothers: 'On the verge of a public health crisis'

Parents nationwide are feeling the supply chain pinch as baby formula supply has plummeted 40% since April. A mother of two and breast cancer survivor, Alana Cottrill, thought she would never have to worry about where she would buy her baby's food after surviving her fight against cancer. She highlighted her concern about the lack of media attention on the issue on "Fox & Friends."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

US faces baby formula 'crisis' as shortage worsens

Major US pharmacies have restricted sales of baby formula in response to a worsening shortage of the special milk. CVS and Walgreens are among the big chains to have imposed limits in recent weeks on how many cans customers can buy at a time. The shortages intensified after Abbott -...
U.S. POLITICS
BET

FDA Promises Not To Target Black Cigarette Smokers In Menthol Ban

On Thursday (April 28), the Food and Drug Administration decided to move forward with a ban on menthol as a major ingredient in cigarettes and on all characterizing flavors in cigars. But because 85 percent of Black smokers use menthol cigarettes, academic and civil rights leaders warned that such a...
AMERICAS
WFAE

The Biden administration is working to ease the ongoing shortage of baby formula

Stores across the U.S. are continuing to run low on baby formula, with the Biden administration saying it is working to ease the problem for American families and caregivers. During the first week of May, the average out-of-stock rate for baby formula at retailers across the country was 43%, according to data from the firm Datasembly, which collected information from more than 11,000 sellers.
BUSINESS
Parents Magazine

Parents Are Desperately Searching for Baby Formula as National Supply Shortage Continues

Katie Ruark, a mom based in New Market, Maryland, has felt the immense pressure of trying to feed her 5-month-old son who has dairy and soy intolerances. She tried to breastfeed initially, but her baby was losing weight and often had blood in his diapers from the intolerance. When he was 2 months old, Ruark started him on Nutramigen, a hypoallergenic formula their pediatrician suggested. At first, she was easily able to order it from Amazon. That all changed around March, when the formula shortage began to worsen, and Amazon ran out of stock.
NEW MARKET, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy