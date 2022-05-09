Winter Weather Advisory issued for Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Gogebic; Iron; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Iron, central Gogebic, southwestern Houghton and Ontonagon Counties through 215 AM EDT/115 AM CDT/ At 113 AM EDT/1213 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Wakefield to near Eagle River. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Iron River, Ontonagon, Crystal Falls, Marenisco, Watersmeet, Stambaugh, Bergland, Rockland, Bruce Crossing, Paulding, Kenton, Mass City, Amasa, Sidnaw, Caspian, Greenland, Norwich, Gaastra, Tamarack Lake and Trout Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
