Judith Basin County, MT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Judith Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 06:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction:...

alerts.weather.gov

ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 6.4 1.8 1.9 1 NONE 12/06 AM 6.6 2.0 1.9 1 NONE 12/06 PM 6.7 2.1 1.7 1 NONE 13/07 AM 5.6 1.0 0.8 1 NONE 13/07 PM 6.3 1.7 0.7 1 NONE 14/08 AM 5.7 1.1 0.9 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/07 PM 3.4 1.4 1.8 4 MINOR 12/07 AM 3.3 1.3 1.8 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.3 1.3 1.5 3 MINOR 13/08 AM 2.7 0.7 1.2 1 NONE 13/09 PM 2.9 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 14/09 AM 2.5 0.5 0.9 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 4.6 1.6 2.0 4 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.5 1.5 2.0 3 MINOR 12/07 PM 4.5 1.5 1.6 2-3 MINOR 13/07 AM 3.9 0.9 1.3 1-2 NONE 13/07 PM 4.1 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 14/08 AM 3.5 0.5 0.9 1 NONE
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Utah Valley GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS TO DEVELOP EARLY THIS MORNING A cold front will move from northwest to southeast across Utah Valley early this morning. Behind the front, a period of gusty northwest winds of 20-30 mph with gusts near 45 mph are expected. The strongest winds are expected between 1230 AM MDT and 300 AM MDT this morning. These winds may create difficult driving conditions as well as local blowing dust, which may reduce visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
County
Judith Basin County, MT
Jackson Hole Radio

Heavy snow delays Yellowstone opening

Due to extremely heavy snow received this week in Yellowstone National Park, the park’s efforts to open interior roads by April 15 has been delayed. Crews are working to clear nearly a foot of snow and remove large drifts from storms on Tuesday, April 12. Although progress has been made, the normal opening schedule will be altered.
ENVIRONMENT
Great Bend Post

Monday's Weather

Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Tuesday. Sunny, with a high...
ENVIRONMENT
#Winter Weather Advisory
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Minnehaha; Moody DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may impact portions of Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota at times, but is currently expected to remain north of Sioux Falls.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory means that onshore winds...wave action and/or tides will combine to create flooding of low areas along the shore...and near tidal rivers and creeks. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and minor flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 AM EDT this morning. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory means that onshore winds...wave action and/or tides will combine to create flooding of low areas along the shore...and near tidal rivers and creeks. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and minor flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 AM EDT this morning. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may impact portions of Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota at times, but is currently expected to remain north of Sioux Falls.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/11 PM 3.6 1.5 1.6 2 MINOR 12/11 AM 3.6 1.5 1.7 2 MINOR 13/12 AM 3.6 1.5 1.4 1-2 MINOR 13/12 PM 3.4 1.3 1.4 1 MINOR 14/12 AM 3.5 1.4 1.2 1 MINOR 14/01 PM 3.2 1.1 1.2 1 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/02 AM 3.8 1.8 1.8 2 MINOR 12/02 PM 3.6 1.6 1.8 2 MINOR 13/02 AM 3.8 1.8 1.7 1 MINOR 13/03 PM 3.1 1.1 1.3 1 NONE 14/03 AM 3.5 1.5 1.2 1 MINOR 14/03 PM 2.9 0.9 1.1 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/10 PM 3.6 1.4 1.8 2 MINOR 12/10 AM 3.8 1.6 1.9 2 MINOR 12/11 PM 3.6 1.4 1.6 1-2 MINOR 13/11 AM 3.4 1.2 1.5 1 NONE 13/11 PM 3.3 1.1 1.2 1 NONE 14/12 PM 3.0 0.8 1.2 1 NONE
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Watch, north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Trempealeau A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN TREMPEALEAU COUNTY At 1127 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Strum, or 11 miles north of Whitehall, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Osseo around 1140 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Chimney Rock, Highway 53 And County E, The Borst Valley Area and Eleva. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 91. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Goodhue by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Goodhue The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S affecting Goodhue County. .More rainfall overnight will cause the Middle Fork Zumbro River to resume rising later tonight and Thursday. For the Zumbro River...including Pine Island 1S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1000 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.4 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 03/23/2011.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gogebic, Iron, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Gogebic; Iron; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Iron, central Gogebic, southwestern Houghton and Ontonagon Counties through 215 AM EDT/115 AM CDT/ At 113 AM EDT/1213 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Wakefield to near Eagle River. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Iron River, Ontonagon, Crystal Falls, Marenisco, Watersmeet, Stambaugh, Bergland, Rockland, Bruce Crossing, Paulding, Kenton, Mass City, Amasa, Sidnaw, Caspian, Greenland, Norwich, Gaastra, Tamarack Lake and Trout Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 32 and 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Niobrara and east central Converse Counties through 100 AM MDT At 1215 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Manning Ranch, or 19 miles northeast of Douglas, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Manning Ranch around 1235 AM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY

