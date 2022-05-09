ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Brockton man facing charges in connection with Brookline road rage incident

By Frank O'Laughlin
whdh.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing charges after police say he flashed a gun at a car full of people in Brookline on Friday night. The 38-year-old suspect was arrested...

