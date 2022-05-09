ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

A look at Wicomico County’s only lavender farm

By Deana Harley
WMDT.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICOMICO CO., Md. – Lavender is known as a calming, peaceful herb, and one couple in Wicomico County wants to share that with the entire community. They’re the owners of the only lavender farm in the county, where you can pick your own bundles and shop a slew of lavender infused...

www.wmdt.com

