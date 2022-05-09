ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott performs for the first time since Astroworld tragedy

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Scott has performed live for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021. 10 people died and hundreds of festival-goers were injured during a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s set...

hypebeast.com

A$AP Rocky Seemingly Agrees That Travis Scott Stole His "Whole Style"

For years, rumors have continuously circulated that A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott have bad blood. During an upcoming interview on the Drink Champs podcast, Rocky was questioned about his similarities with Houston-born rapper Scott. A teaser for the upcoming episode was posted on Instagram on Monday, where the Harlem-born rapper can be seen agreeing to a comment made by N.O.R.E claiming that “Travis Scott stole his whole style from A$AP Rocky.” It is unclear whether N.O.R.E. referred to his music or fashion style, however.
Complex

Here’s ASAP Rocky’s Reaction to N.O.R.E. Telling Him Travis Scott ‘Stole His Whole Style’

In the trailer for the next episode of Drink Champs, ASAP Rocky appears to agree with a statement from N.O.R.E. about Travis Scott stealing his “whole style.”. In the rapidly cut clip, which also teases Rocky talking about Kanye West identifying him as one of the best dressed men in music, host N.O.R.E. stated, “Travis Scott stole his whole style from ASAP Rocky.”
NME

Travis Scott to perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards this weekend

This weekend, Travis Scott will make his first major public appearance since the tragedy at his Astroworld festival in 2021, when he performs as part of this year’s Billboard Music Awards. The rapper – nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Song category for a remix of his song ‘Goosebumps’ by...
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
The Independent

Kendrick Lamar becomes Kanye West, Will Smith and Nipsey Hussle in new deepfake video

Kendrick Lamar has dropped a new track, “The Heart Part 5”, days ahead of the release of his new album. The rapper, 34, is scheduled to share Mr Morale & The Big Steppers on Friday 13 May. “The Heart Part 5” was released along with a music video directed by Dave Free and Lamar, in which the rapper’s face alters into several deepfakes including OJ Simpson, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Kanye West, and Nipsey Hussle.The lyrics of his song align with the person he’s resembling in the video at the time: discussing bipolar disorder when he’s depicted...
Travis Scott
hotnewhiphop.com

Twitter Blames Queen Naija For Young Thug, Gunna & YSL Arrest

The Internet's favorite scapegoat is a trending topic after Young Thug and Gunna were arrested. Queen Naija's currently trending on Twitter as fans jokingly point the finger toward the R&B singer for the recent YSL takedown. Thug and Gunna were among 28 individuals indicted on charges of conspiracy to violate...
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West & Kendrick Lamar's 'No More Parties In L.A.' Goes Platinum

Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar’s “No More Parties In L.A.” has officially been certified platinum. The plaque was awarded to Ye on Wednesday (May 4) along with numerous other accolades, including that his Watch The Throne smash “Ni**as In Paris” was now 9x platinum. The...
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Cube + More To Star In The D.O.C. Documentary

A documentary about rap legend The D.O.C. is premiering this summer, and it promises a heavyweight cast of Hip Hop stars. Directed by David Caplan, the aptly-titled The DOC chronicles the life and career of Tracy Lynn Curry, who rose to fame in the late ’80s and early ’90s as a platinum-selling rapper, songwriter for N.W.A, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and others, and co-founder of Death Row Records.
Rolling Stone

Kendrick Lamar Morphs Into Everyone From Kanye to Will Smith in Bonkers ‘The Heart Part 5’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Kendrick Lamar shared a new single and music video for “The Heart Part 5” ahead of the release of his upcoming album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, scheduled for release on May 13th. The track rides a flip of Marvin Gaye’s 1976 single “I Want You,” and finds Lamar picking up where he left off on 2017’s “The Heart Part 4.” The newest single is the fifth installment of Kendrick’s series, all of which have preceded the release of a new album. The track’s video was directed by Lamar and his frequent collaborator Dave...
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
AFP

New Kendrick Lamar music video drops ahead of album release

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans overnight Sunday by dropping a new track and music video ahead of his expected album release later this week. The song hit streaming platforms ahead of Friday's anticipated release of "Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers," which is expected to be Lamar's first full-length project since 2017's acclaimed "DAMN." The prolific artist is acclaimed for turning to verse to tackle race relations and his own internal searching, set to music that incorporates jazz and spoken word.
