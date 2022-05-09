ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Gas prices could hit new record high in Milwaukee area

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAqvx_0fXgN4yJ00

Gas prices nationwide are hitting record levels. Here in Wisconsin the surge shows no signs of letting up.

One BP gas station TMJ4's Elaine Rojas-Castillo went to had regular at $4.49 and ultimate at $5.49.

According to GasBuddy , Wisconsin's average for gas right now is at $4.11, which is up nearly 17 cents from last week.

The national average for gas right now is just under $4.32 a gallon, up from $4.14 a month ago.

AAA says that's a 13-cent jump in a week, and 20 cents in a month. A year ago? The nation was at a cool $2.96.

Analysts say these skyrocketing numbers are coming at a pretty rough time, when millions of people are about to hit the road.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 10

T.J. loves America
2d ago

Keep voting for democrats because they care about the poor so much they want everyone to be poor so they can "help" you. Democrats are the disease killing America.

Reply(3)
12
NonYaDamnBizznessss
2d ago

wonder why that demonrat governor of ours won't suspend the gas tax 🤔 probably getting another kickback

Reply
3
Related
CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
TRAFFIC
click orlando

Florida gas prices climb to highest price in 5 weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices continue to climb as gas stations see the highest price per gallon in the last five weeks. The state’s average price per gallon was $4.20 as of Sunday, according to AAA. Last week, the average price per gallon was $4.18. [TRENDING: Become...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Milwaukee, WI
Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI
1520 The Ticket

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
FingerLakes1.com

California gas tax increase: How much is a gallon of gas?

Gas tax goes up every year in California. The increased revenue is used to pay for the roads. Thousands to get gas stimulus cards worth $150- and public transit cards too. The gas tax in California is currently 51.1 cents per gallon. This tax rate is raised every year to keep pace with inflation. The money made is then used to fund roads. Read more about it here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Gas prices are increasing the most in these states

Gas prices remain elevated due to increasing geopolitical tensions and high demand for travel. On Thursday, the national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to $4.24, according to recent data from AAA. "Two factors lead to pressure on pump prices, hitting drivers right in the wallet – rising domestic...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Station#Bp#Aaa
WJON

Lightning Bolt Strikes And Kills Deer Herd In Wisconsin

I ran across this story from the archives of OutdoorLife.com from 2010. Besides being sad story, it is a classic tale of the shear force of Mother Nature and natural selection. Although there have been a number of these deadly lightning strikes killing herds of deer around the world, this...
KENOSHA, WI
AOL Corp

Gas prices: 66% of Americans are making 'significant' habit changes: Survey

High gas prices are changing driving habits among Americans, according to a recent Yahoo/Maru Public Opinion survey from April 29-May 1, 2022, among a random selection of 1,392 U.S. drivers. Two-thirds, or 66% of vehicle owners or households, say they have made or will make significant changes to their driving...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
thecentersquare.com

Average price of gas in Colorado topped $4 last week

(The Center Square) – The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Colorado topped $4 last week, according to the latest data from the American Automobile Association (AAA). As of Tuesday, the average price of unleaded gasoline in the state sat at $4.10 per gallon, the highest...
COLORADO STATE
WISN

$5 gas prices could be just around the corner

MILWAUKEE — The price of gas in Milwaukee hit a record high and just keeps rising. "That's so horrible, too expensive for my budget," commuter Nakia Triplett said. AAA says gas prices Monday reached a level never before seen in the Milwaukee area. "In Milwaukee, we're looking at a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX2Now

Driving for Memorial Day? Here’s what to expect at the gas pump

(The Hill) – Gas prices are likely to see another surge ahead of Memorial Day, as existing increases combine with the first summer driving season since 2019 without major COVID-19 restrictions. On Tuesday, the national average for gas prices hit a new high, an unadjusted-for-inflation $4.37 per gallon, according...
TRAFFIC
NECN

CHART: See How Gas Prices Are Rising in New England

The cost of filling up the tank keeps going up and up nationwide, as gas prices keep reaching record levels. On Monday, Massachusetts hit a record high of $4.39 per gallon, and that price had already risen by more than a nickel by Wednesday, staying above the national average -- and gas prices are as high as they've ever been since AAA started keeping track of them in 2000, the association told NBC News. In fact, gas costs more than a dollar per gallon more than it did a year ago.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy