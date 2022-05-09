Gas prices could hit new record high in Milwaukee area
Gas prices nationwide are hitting record levels. Here in Wisconsin the surge shows no signs of letting up.
One BP gas station TMJ4's Elaine Rojas-Castillo went to had regular at $4.49 and ultimate at $5.49.
According to GasBuddy , Wisconsin's average for gas right now is at $4.11, which is up nearly 17 cents from last week.
The national average for gas right now is just under $4.32 a gallon, up from $4.14 a month ago.
AAA says that's a 13-cent jump in a week, and 20 cents in a month. A year ago? The nation was at a cool $2.96.
Analysts say these skyrocketing numbers are coming at a pretty rough time, when millions of people are about to hit the road.
Comments / 10