See how many historic sites in California are at risk of flooding

Tenants who are still behind on rent payments should apply for federal assistance as soon as possible, as some states have run out of funds or will do so soon. Here's what renters need to know. Billions of dollars in federal rental assistance is still available to struggling renters, though...
The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system for the first […]
There was a time three decades ago when some of America’s cities were choked by smog. Clean air rules have helped improve that situation, but the effects have been limited. Recently, Los Angeles posted its smoggiest day in 30 years. Air pollution isn’t the only measure of dirty cities, though. Other conditions include rats, which […]
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
There are a lot of factors that are stressing American families out right now. One of the larger ones is widespread price increases. From food to gas and clothing and pet food, our pocketbooks are getting squeezed. For families that pay rent, there’s an added expense, particularly if you live in one of the US cities that experienced the fastest-rising rents over the last year. Here’s what you need to know.
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary
WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […]
The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on Nevada Current.
Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
It's an expensive time to be a renter. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S. is at an all-time high of $1,400 as of March, Zumper reported. And rent prices have been rising at higher...
The U.S. housing market has exploded. Over the last two years, home prices have risen as much as 20% a month, year over the previous year. Home prices have moved out of range for many families. The median price of an existing home in America has risen above $350,000 for the first time. Several factors […]
Do you like being close to the Mississippi River? If your answer is an emphatic "yes", I've found a stilt house in Missouri that is quite literally right next to the mighty Mississippi River. This entire cottage hosted by Maddy on Airbnb is near Annada, Missouri. Here's a little bit...
With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
Illinois was ranked No. 41 for places where senior lives have improved the most over the last decade, one of the worst-performing states in a comparison of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. According to a report from Seniorly, an online marketplace for comparing senior living communities, seniors...
History is amazing, I love anything that has some history attached to it. If you have "history" you have a story. Whether it's being married for over 30 years, working in a profession for over 30 years, or having kids who are heading to 30 it's all history, so there is a story.
Comments / 0