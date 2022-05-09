ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Find out how your favorite Beaufort County restaurants fared in April inspections

By Lisa Wilson
The Island Packet
 2 days ago

Ever wondered about the cleanliness of a restaurant kitchen in Beaufort County?

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control publishes the results of health inspections on its website .

Restaurants are given a grade of A to C, depending on the conditions found at the time of an inspection. Points are docked for a variety of infractions, such as food temperatures, equipment sanitation and employee hygiene, among others.

No restaurants in Beaufort County scored a C on a routine or follow-up inspection in April.

Six restaurants scored a B on a routine or follow-up inspection, and all but one was able to turn that score to an A before the end of the month.

Below are the SC DHEC restaurant grades in Beaufort County from April 1-30, 2022. At the top of the chart, there are arrows to click from page 1 to page 2.

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

