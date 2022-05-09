ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large snow corn snake captured in Dublin

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 2 days ago
May 9 (UPI) -- A large snow corn snake was spotted and captured by police in the Dublin suburb of Lucan.

The huge reptile was first transferred to the Lucan Garda Station before it was moved to the National Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Ballivor.

Authorities uploaded a photo of the snake laying across a box on Twitter. The snake is long with yellow and white features.

Police are asking anyone with info on the snake or its owner to contact them.

Recently, animal rescuers in Pennsylvania captured a California kingsnake more than 2,000 miles from its natural habitat. The forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary are searching for the snake's owner.

