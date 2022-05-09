Dabate case to go to jury today

Richard Dabate, left, with his lead lawyer, Trent LaLima, outside Vernon Superior Court. (File photo) Matthew P. Knox / Journal Inquirer

VERNON — The jury is expected to begin deliberating today in Richard Dabate’s trial on charges that he killed his wife and told investigators it was a home invasion.

Testimony in the Vernon Superior Court trial, which began April 5, ended Friday.

The prosecutor and Dabate’s defense lawyers are slated to make their closing remarks this morning, then Judge Connie L. Klatt will give the jury instructions, Klatt said Friday.

On Friday, defense lawyer Trent LaLima moved for an acquittal on the three charges against Dabale: murder, making a false statement, and tampering with physical evidence.

Klatt said sufficient evidence had been presented for the jury to consider the charges of murder and making a false statement. She said she would have a decision today on the tampering with evidence charge.

Dabate, 45, was arrested in April 2017 in connection with the death of his wife, Connie, on Dec. 23, 2015.

Dabate told state police the day of the murder — and reiterated on the witness stand — that a masked intruder killed Connie and also attacked him and tied him up in their Ellington home.

Prosecutor Matthew C. Gedansky maintains that Dabate staged his wife’s murder as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce, as he was expecting a baby with another woman.

The case has become known as the “Fitbit murder” because — as witnesses testified — Connie Dabate’s Fitbit device, used to track physical activity, continued to register movement for almost an hour after her husband said that she had been murdered by an intruder in their basement.

The long-delayed trial was originally set to take place in April 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it.

Dabate has been free after posting a $1 million bond several days after his arrest.

He faces a maximum of 66 years in prison.

Check back for the latest updates.