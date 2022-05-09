ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Dabate case to go to jury today

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ranOv_0fXgMmdX00
Richard Dabate, left, with his lead lawyer, Trent LaLima, outside Vernon Superior Court. (File photo) Matthew P. Knox / Journal Inquirer

VERNON — The jury is expected to begin deliberating today in Richard Dabate’s trial on charges that he killed his wife and told investigators it was a home invasion.

Testimony in the Vernon Superior Court trial, which began April 5, ended Friday.

The prosecutor and Dabate’s defense lawyers are slated to make their closing remarks this morning, then Judge Connie L. Klatt will give the jury instructions, Klatt said Friday.

On Friday, defense lawyer Trent LaLima moved for an acquittal on the three charges against Dabale: murder, making a false statement, and tampering with physical evidence.

Klatt said sufficient evidence had been presented for the jury to consider the charges of murder and making a false statement. She said she would have a decision today on the tampering with evidence charge.

Dabate, 45, was arrested in April 2017 in connection with the death of his wife, Connie, on Dec. 23, 2015.

Dabate told state police the day of the murder — and reiterated on the witness stand — that a masked intruder killed Connie and also attacked him and tied him up in their Ellington home.

Prosecutor Matthew C. Gedansky maintains that Dabate staged his wife’s murder as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce, as he was expecting a baby with another woman.

The case has become known as the “Fitbit murder” because — as witnesses testified — Connie Dabate’s Fitbit device, used to track physical activity, continued to register movement for almost an hour after her husband said that she had been murdered by an intruder in their basement.

The long-delayed trial was originally set to take place in April 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it.

Dabate has been free after posting a $1 million bond several days after his arrest.

He faces a maximum of 66 years in prison.

Check back for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Hartford Courant

Richard Dabate was ‘ticking time bomb’ in love with two women, running out of time, state says; jury expected to begin deliberating Monday in ‘Fitbit murder’

At the time of his wife’s slaying, Richard Dabate was allegedly “a ticking time bomb” who was in love with two women and running out of time, state prosecutors said in the final days of the trial for the so-called “Fitbit murder.” Dabate, who is charged with murder in his wife’s death, staging a crime scene and lying to police more than six years ago, took the stand last week and stuck ...
HARTFORD, CT
CBS News

Richard Dabate convicted of killing wife in case built partly on evidence from her Fitbit activity tracker

A Connecticut man was convicted Tuesday of murder in the 2015 killing of his wife — a case built partly on evidence provided by her Fitbit exercise activity tracker. A jury in Rockville Superior Court found Richard Dabate guilty of all three charges — murder, tampering with evidence and making a false statement to authorities — on the second day of deliberations following a five-week trial. The murder charge carries up to 60 years in prison.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Lawyers in Dabate trial deliver final arguments

The jury in the Richard Dabate trial heard closing arguments Monday and began their deliberations. During the prosecutor’s allotted hour, he reminded the jurors of the information they learned throughout 5 weeks of testimony, and said he was confident it was enough for them to find Dabate guilty of murder in his wife Connie’s death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vernon, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Vernon, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#False Statement#Jury Instructions#Prison#Violent Crime#The Vernon Superior Court#Ellington
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
394
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy