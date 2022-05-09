ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Instaworthy: Colorful flowers bloom at The Shops at Park Lane

WFAA
WFAA
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS — If April showers bring May flowers, there must’ve been a downpour of color at The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas. A new floral exhibit, called Floraison and created by Dallas-born artist Claire Fagin, is on...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Leaves Everyone Green With Envy With Her Stunning Met Gala Look

Gwen Stefani made her triumphant return to the Met Gala on Monday (May 2). The fashion icon and better half of Blake Shelton attended the 2022 event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in support of the Costume institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. The night’s theme was “gilded glamour,” and Gwen, 52, delivered on it in her own way: by outshining them all in a billowy, bright, and beautiful green-yellow outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Footwear News

Shanina Shaik Brings Denim Cowboy Boots With Matching Cutoff Shorts to Revolve Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shanina Shaik joined a cast of celebries attending the Revolve Festival on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif., during the first weekend of Coachella 2022. Shaik joined fellow Victoria’s Secret models Behati Prinsloo, Elsa Hosk and Sara Sampaio at Coachella this year to celebrate all things music. Shaik wore a floral orange, pink, and white button-up tucked into tiny denim shorts. The top was unbuttoned drastically, and the rest tucked neatly into the cutoff...
LA QUINTA, CA
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Bloom#Park Lane
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Does Night Luxe in a Draped Black Cutout Dress

Lori Harvey has displayed a solid understanding of the night-luxe aesthetic. Her date-night style embodies the opulent elegance that the trend is known for. Her most recent look, for example, would convince anyone to give night-luxe dressing a try. The 25-year-old model recently stepped out in a sheer black midi dress by Rick Owens for a night out with friends. The draped, body-hugging style featured a one-shoulder silhouette and midriff cutout. In other words: this wasn't just any little black dress. With its delicate draping and soft ruching details, the design feels Grecian-inspired, oozing carefree and modern sophistication.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes an Elegant Met Gala Arrival in Crisscross Dress & Hidden Heels on the Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey brought elegance to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday in New York in an all-black look. She was seen exiting The Pierre Hotel to make her way to the big event. The model set herself apart from all the glitz and glam of the night by opting for a dress with a subdued color, but had eye-catching construction. The star stood tall in a black crisscrossed bodice that hung over her shoulders and laid over her back much like a scarf. The bodice transitioned into a diamond cutout, showing off the star’s mid-drift,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WFAA

Beware of ssssssnake season, Texas. It's warming up, so prepare to see the slithery serpents more

DALLAS — Slithery serpents season is back, y'all. It's warming up, so the snake appearances are becoming all the more common in North Texas. You might remember WFAA reported on the man who found a rattlesnake on his back porch couch. Now, there are reports from Midlothian of a man being bitten by a copperhead taking residence in his toolbox, as well as a baby cottonmouth sneaking its way into a woman's shoe closet.
TEXAS STATE
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Serves Up Futuristic Glamour in Purple Watercolor Dress, Dramatic Headpiece & Sandals at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Teyana Taylor has an extra-terrestrial moment at the 2022 Met Gala. The “Bare Wit Me” singer attended the star-studded biggest night in fashion last night in New York City and posed in a dramatic ensemble. For the outfit, Taylor went with a vibrant purple gown from Iris Van Herpen that definitely brought the glamour and punchy color. The dress had a sleek cutout design and featured a halter neck style along with billowing whimsical shoulders. The dress also had a sheer appearance with a marbled print that was eye-catching and edgy. Taylor made her accessories...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson’s Little Black Dress Comes With Shimmering Prints & Versatile Ankle Boots for ‘American Song Contest’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kelly Clarkson added a unique flair to the little black dress with sparkles and leather ruched boots on Monday for “American Song Contest.” The “Since U Been Gone” singer slipped into a fashionable mini dress that featured puffy sleeves, a V-neck neckline, and a flowing pleated bottom.  When it came to accessories, the star kept it simple. She wore a simple pair of thick, oversized silver hoop earrings. On her feet, she wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
42K+
Followers
330
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy