Kingsport man latest Tennessee resident to plead guilty to Jan. 6 riot charges
(Mike Osborne) — East Tennessee resident Albuquerque Head has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during last year’s riot at the U.S....www.wmot.org
(Mike Osborne) — East Tennessee resident Albuquerque Head has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during last year’s riot at the U.S....www.wmot.org
He should go to jail. He should go to jail for a very long time! Anyone that attacks an officer should have mandatory jail time. Don't care who you are or what you do.
Comments / 5