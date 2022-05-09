ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, TX

1 person dead, 8 others, including 3 children injured after a traffic collision in Walker County (Walker County, TX)

 2 days ago

One person died and eight others, including three children received injuries following a traffic collision Sunday in Walker County. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place on FM 2296 [...]

