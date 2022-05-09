Eli Garfinkel on Successful Recruiting: Be Clear About What You Want (Part 3)

Seeing any type of results or change in your life ultimately comes down to your habits. From fitness to your career, being intentional with your routines is the best way to reach your goals. This starts with the rituals you follow each morning—starting your day off strong will make it easier to keep that momentum all day long. If you want to be more productive throughout the day, what are some habits that you can add to your routine in the morning that will help you achieve your goals? We asked Wasim Hajjiri, a fitness professional, author, and business coach, what tips he has for setting yourself up for success as soon as you wake up each day.

