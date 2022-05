Kansas Wesleyan will welcome one of the nation’s top drum and bugle corps, the Crossmen, to campus for the group’s spring training camp beginning May 20. The Crossmen, who compete as part of Drum Corps International, have reached that organization’s finals 29 times in its 48-year history. The entire corps will be in residence on KWU’s campus, including all practices, through June 23 as it gears up for its summer season.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO