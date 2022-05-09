ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse football in top 10 for 4-star wide receiver, who eyes hoops, too

By Neil Adler
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the top wide receivers in the junior recruiting cycle has released a list of his top-10 finalists, and Syracuse football is included here. What’s more, this consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 class says that the ‘Cuse may be eyeing him for basketball as well....

The Spun

College Football Analyst Names Alabama's Biggest "Worry"

Given how superb their recruiting and on-field results have been for the past generation, Alabama football seldom has any weaknesses in a given year. But one college football analyst believes there's one positional unit that might be a worry. In a recent feature for 247Sports, college football analyst Brad Crawford...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA player Adreian Payne dies at age 31

Adreian Payne, who played for three teams during his four-year NBA career, has died at age 31, according to Andrew Hammond of The Detroit Free Press. After four years at Michigan State, Payne was selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2014 draft. He only played three games for Atlanta before being traded to Minnesota, where he spent the next two-and-a-half seasons. His final NBA appearance came as a two-way player with the Magic during the first part of the 2017-18 season.
NBA
The Ann Arbor News

Detroit Lions waive 5 players ahead of rookie minicamp

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions waived five players ahead of the start of rookie minicamp at the end of this week. Detroit waived linebacker Tavante Beckett, edge defender Rashod Berry, cornerback Parnell Motley, and tight ends Jared Pinkney and Matt Sokol. Pinkney’s departure comes with an injury settlement per the team. Beckett and Berry saw limited work on special teams. Motley drew action in one game. Pinkney made a late-season start in the decimated tight end room. Sokol was in his second stint in Detroit. The former Michigan State tight end appeared in two games in 2020 with the Los Angeles Chargers.
DETROIT, MI
The Fayetteville Observer

Could this South Carolina commit be the steal of NC's 2022 basketball recruiting class?

RALEIGH – As a senior, Daniel Hankins-Sanford racked up all-conference and all-state honors galore, led his team deep into the playoffs and emerged as a nationally ranked basketball recruit in the 2022 class. Come next fall, though, the bouncy Chambers High School forward — one of North Carolina prep basketball’s most productive players during the...
RALEIGH, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson lands in top 10 for top receiver recruit

Clemson remains active recruiting in the 2023 class as another player announced on Twitter that the Tigers are in his top 10 schools. The four-star wide receiver out of Lakeland (Fla.), Tyler Williams, announced he would be choosing between Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Syracuse, USC (Cali.) and USF. Williams would be an excellent addition to WRU, as he looks to have the potential to develop into a big-play machine for whichever program he chooses. Being a legitimate division one basketball player as well, Williams is an impressive athlete. Listed at 6’5,190 pounds, Williams is currently the No.26 receiver in the country and the No.190 ranked national prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. Top 10. pic.twitter.com/9zJfgYJHds — Tyler Williams (@Ty_Williams04) May 8, 2022 List 15 Twitter accounts all Clemson football fans need to follow  
LAKELAND, FL
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse adds 6’11” transfer, Mounir Hima, to its roster

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has landed another big recruit in the 2022 class.  Mounir Hima announced via his social media Wednesday that he is joining SU. Hima is a 6’11” sophomore who is transferring from Duquesne after playing under ten minutes per game last season.  “After a great visit and great conversations with Coach Boeheim, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
#Syracuse Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Clemson#Lsu#Notre Dame#Ole Miss#Usf#Ty Williams04#Top 200#Wr#Theledger Com#Orange
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Does Billy Napier have the edge on LSU's Brian Kelly in his debut season?

Florida football hit the reset button last fall when it fired former head coach Dan Mullen and his staff, replacing them with Billy Napier along with a cadre of coaches and other personnel. The regime change signaled not just a new skipper at the helm but also a complete change in how the program goes about its business — a culture change that has already rippled across campus to other sports.
GAINESVILLE, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Alabama coach Nick Saban denies tampering with Louisville wide receiver transfer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban denies anybody from his program had contact with receiver Tyler Harrell before the former Louisville player entered the transfer portal, which would have violated NCAA rules. Saban responded to a suggestion from Louisville coach Scott Satterfield that Alabama tampered with Harrell, who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
