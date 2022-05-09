Syracuse football in top 10 for 4-star wide receiver, who eyes hoops, too

Clemson remains active recruiting in the 2023 class as another player announced on Twitter that the Tigers are in his top 10 schools. The four-star wide receiver out of Lakeland (Fla.), Tyler Williams, announced he would be choosing between Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Syracuse, USC (Cali.) and USF. Williams would be an excellent addition to WRU, as he looks to have the potential to develop into a big-play machine for whichever program he chooses. Being a legitimate division one basketball player as well, Williams is an impressive athlete. Listed at 6’5,190 pounds, Williams is currently the No.26 receiver in the country and the No.190 ranked national prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. Top 10. pic.twitter.com/9zJfgYJHds — Tyler Williams (@Ty_Williams04) May 8, 2022 List 15 Twitter accounts all Clemson football fans need to follow

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO