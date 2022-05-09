ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Oasis Fresh Market Participates In 'Double Up Oklahoma' Program

By Kaitlyn Deggs
news9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tulsa grocery store is the first in the city to offer a program to help Tulsans struggling with food insecurity get better access to healthier foods. Oasis Fresh Market is participating in the "Double Up Oklahoma" program, which matches...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
