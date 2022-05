Speed cams curtailing speeding on Roosevelt Boulevard. The speed cameras set up along Roosevelt Boulevard have done their job, slowing drivers down and causing violations to drop. A report from the Philadephia Parking Authority found that after the cameras went up speeding violations fell 91.4%. The cameras levy fines against those who go more than 11 mph over the speed limit. The PPA said that it plans to expand its use of cameras to other streets in the city.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO