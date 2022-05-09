Rustic Barrel in Burlington: 'Unique meets antique'

The Wisconsin fishing opener is Saturday and there are a few new regulations for the 2022 season the DNR wants anglers to be aware of. "For this Saturday you can harvest both species, but again in the northern part of the state muskies are not open until the end of May and small mouth bass cannot be harvested until mid-June," fisheries biologist Nate Thomas said. 'So make sure you're paying attention to the regulations for the waters that you're fishing and make sure you're following the rules."

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO