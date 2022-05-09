Burglary suspect dies in University Place horse trailer fire

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — A suspect in an attempted burglary in Fircrest was killed in a Sunday night fire in University Place.

At 7:39 p.m., Fircrest police were called to a burglary in progress after a homeowner called 911 to report that a man tried to push his way into their house and then ran into the woods south of the home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers from University Place police arrived to help and started searching the area for the man, who was reportedly in his underwear when he tried to burglarize the home.

A deputy then spotted the man breaking into a horse trailer in University Place. As they were waiting for backup to arrive, smoke was seen coming from inside the trailer.

Deputies called for the man to come out, but he stayed inside.

Firefighters from West Pierce Fire and Rescue arrived and put out the fire. The man was found dead inside the trailer.

Detectives, forensic investigators, and the Pierce County Fire Marshal were called to the scene to investigate the death.

The Fircrest Police Department is investigating the burglary.

