Poughkeepsie, NY

Make up to $300 per firearm in Poughkeepsie gun buyback program

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Town and City of Poughkeepsie police departments are teaming up to get guns off the streets.

On a Facebook post, police are saying they're hosting a gun buyback event this Saturday.

People are encouraged to stop by from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Beulah Baptist Church on Catherine Street.

People can get gift cards for $300 for an assault rifle, $150 for a handgun, $75 for a shot gun, and $25 for a non-working, replica, or antique gun.

Any gun must be brought unloaded in a plastic bag.

Kevin Po
2d ago

"They are teaming up to get guns off the streets"? Do you really believe these criminals are turning in their guns to get a small gift card? It's an A+ for effort but it's just not logical.

‘It’s heartbreaking.’ Single mom dies after fall from Stamford train platform; fundraiser started for kids

Jaxson is 10 months old and will never know his mother. He's too young to remember the fall that took her life. Jessica Perez, 34, of Stamford, was at the city train station with Jaxson in his stroller last Tuesday afternoon when they fell from the platform onto the tracks. The single mom was rushed to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries and died a few days later.
#Guns#Gun Buyback Program#The Beulah Baptist Church
The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
News 12

VIDEO: Police arrest woman selling mangoes in Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD arrested a woman selling mangoes at the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn in late April. Police say the mango vendor was issued a summons on April 5 and that she refused to stop vending at the location after multiple warnings. She was also issued a summons for unlicensed vending back on April 29 and was released.
News 12

Bronx woman beaten and slashed in apartment building

A Bronx woman says she was beaten and slashed inside her apartment building earlier this week. Janay Frazier says she got into a verbal argument with her neighbor whose boyfriend got involved. Fraizer says her neighbor’s boyfriend took out a weapon and started slashing her. "He turned, turned again,...
News 12

News 12

