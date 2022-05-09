Make up to $300 per firearm in Poughkeepsie gun buyback program

Town and City of Poughkeepsie police departments are teaming up to get guns off the streets.

On a Facebook post, police are saying they're hosting a gun buyback event this Saturday.

People are encouraged to stop by from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Beulah Baptist Church on Catherine Street.

People can get gift cards for $300 for an assault rifle, $150 for a handgun, $75 for a shot gun, and $25 for a non-working, replica, or antique gun.

Any gun must be brought unloaded in a plastic bag.

For more details, click here.