MASON CITY, Iowa – Basketball coaches are switching seats at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC). Current men’s basketball coach Mark Mohl will shift to being the associate head coach for the NIACC men's team starting in the 2022-23 season and will be an assistant coach for the NIACC women's team under third-year coach Brad Vaught. Mohl’s assistant coach Jeremy Winters will take over as the interim head men's basketball coach starting in the 2022-23 season.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO