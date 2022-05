A stablecoin is a digital currency that is pegged to a more stable reserve asset like the U.S. dollar or gold and is designed to reduce volatility while offering the benefits of a digital currency, like speedy transactions. An algorithmic stablecoin is one that relies on algorithms to maintain a price similar to a central bank rather than holding actual cash in a reserve to back it. UST is created by “burning” its sister token Luna using smart contracts, or lines of code written into a blockchain to automatically execute decisions.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO