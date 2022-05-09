Concerts at Pinewood Bowl changing locations this week

KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. has named Elm Creek-native Britney Zakrzewski store manager of the store located at the Hilltop Mall. Having been with the company for more than 17 years, Zakrzewski comes from Buckle’s store in Columbus, where she was the manager for 10 years. In addition to her time as manager in Columbus, Zakrzewski has been an area manager the past six years, overseeing four additional retail store locations.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO