Albert Lea, MN

Law Enforcement Logs

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday at 8:16 a.m. 39-Year old Crescencio Rosas cited parking in a Handicapped spot and No Driver’s License. 8:40 a.m. 59-Year old John Carlson arrested on local warrants and 5th Degree Possession. 10:10 a.m....

CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Jury convicts one guard in prisoner death, can't decide second

Jurors have convicted an Illinois Department of Corrections officer for violating the civil rights of a prisoner brutally beaten at a western Illinois prison in 2018, but could not reach a verdict against a superior. Alex Banta, 30, of Quincy was convicted after a four-week trial in U.S. District Court...
QUINCY, IL
#Domestic Violence#Albert Lea High School#Domestic Assault#Storage
Boston 25 News WFXT

What is the RICO law?

With the arrests of several high-profile rappers charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, some may wonder what RICO is and how it applies to their cases. RICO was made law in 1970 and gave the authorities stronger tools for gathering evidence when investigating organized crime organizations, according...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reason.com

Brickbat: At Least They'll Be Used to Prison

Florida Department of Corrections employees Ronald Connor, Christopher Rolon, and Kirk Walton have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated abuse of an elderly or disabled adult, and battery/cruel treatment of a detainee in the beating death of inmate Ronald Gene Ingram. Ingram was being transferred from Dade Correctional Institution, where he was in the mental health unit, to Lake Correctional Institution. But before he could be removed from his cell, he threw urine on one officer. Prosecutors said the officers handcuffed Ingram, removed him from his cell and beat him. He had to be carried to the transport van after the beating. When the van stopped, he was found to be dead. The cause of death was ruled to be internal bleeding from a punctured lung.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WNCT

Wounded dump truck driver arrested in road-rage shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A dump truck driver who was shot and wounded on Wednesday in a road rage incident in North Carolina’s capital city has been charged in the incident, police said. A spokeswoman for Raleigh police told Nexstar’s WNCN that at around 11 a.m., a dump truck ran a red light, leading the […]
RALEIGH, NC
NBC Chicago

Blake Drops Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Wisconsin Officer

Jacob Blake has dropped his federal civil rights lawsuit against the Wisconsin police officer who shot him during a domestic disturbance and left him paralyzed from the waist down. Neither attorneys for Blake, whose August 2020 shooting sparked the protests in which Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and wounded...
WISCONSIN STATE
