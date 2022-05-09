Law Enforcement Logs

Florida Department of Corrections employees Ronald Connor, Christopher Rolon, and Kirk Walton have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated abuse of an elderly or disabled adult, and battery/cruel treatment of a detainee in the beating death of inmate Ronald Gene Ingram. Ingram was being transferred from Dade Correctional Institution, where he was in the mental health unit, to Lake Correctional Institution. But before he could be removed from his cell, he threw urine on one officer. Prosecutors said the officers handcuffed Ingram, removed him from his cell and beat him. He had to be carried to the transport van after the beating. When the van stopped, he was found to be dead. The cause of death was ruled to be internal bleeding from a punctured lung.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO