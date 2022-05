When you think of tomato soup, is one of the first things that come to mind comfort? Comfort foods have the power to bring us feelings of childhood nostalgia and can seemingly turn gloomy days into sunny ones with a single bite. According to The Atlantic, we love comfort foods because they give us a "sense of belonging." Whether or not you decide to pair the savory potage with its iconic partner, a gooey, crispy grilled cheese sandwich, there's just something about a bowl of piping hot tomato soup that warms the body, heart, and soul. Another decision you'll probably have to make when the craving strikes concerns whether you'll whip up a homemade batch in your kitchen or pop open a can of the good stuff.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO