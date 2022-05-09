ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

UK would support countries willing to supply Russian-designed jets to Ukraine

By Dan Sabbagh Defence and security editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDsZh_0fXgCDiy00
Ben Wallace: ‘If Poland chose to do that we would support them.’

Britain would support and provide assistance to Poland or any other central or eastern European country willing to supply Russian-designed jet fighters to Ukraine, the defence secretary has said.

Ben Wallace said on Monday the UK would “stand by any country who makes that choice” and would “defend their right to do it” – although it is a step that no country has been willing to take for fear of Russian reprisals.

A plan for Poland to transfer 28 MiG-29 jets familiar to Ukraine’s pilots in March via the US collapsed after White House objections – and has not been revived despite Kyiv’s repeated call for more airpower to defend itself.

When asked about whether Ukraine still needed more powerful weapons to force out the Russian invaders, Wallace said the UK had supported the idea of a Polish jet transfer at the time – and continued to do so. “If Poland chose to do that we would support them,” he said.

Britain would be willing to backfill – lend airpower to make good any shortfall – Wallace said, highlighting that in April the UK agreed to send two additional Typhoon jets to Romania, taking its total contingent to six, as part of a Black Sea air policing mission.

Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria have a handful of MiG-29 jets that could in theory be given to Ukraine, but the US and other western countries have worried that such a move could be dangerously escalatory, given that Nato has agreed it does not want to enforce a no-fly zone or more directly go to war with Russia.

But during the past month, the west has stepped up its supply of weapons, with the US giving 155mm Nato standard howitzers, Germany supplying Gepard 2 mobile artillery and Britain providing a range of armoured vehicles for troop movement.

Wallace said that both he and Boris Johnson wanted to “do everything we can” to try and meet Ukraine’s military needs – but acknowledged that the issue of air power was a remaining area of discussion amongst western donors. “The only real key is the debate about air,” Wallace said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amounted to the beginning of a new cold war, Wallace said, arguing that whatever happened in the war Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, was likely to be “around for some time” afterwards.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Nato countries would have to ask “how are we going to contain him and his Russia” in a way that provided security and safety to Europe, said the defence minister, who added: “I’m an old soul, I do remember the cold war.”

Eastern and central European countries want the UK and western allies to send more troops to garrison the alliance’s Russian flank. That plus ongoing support to Ukraine is likely to lead to growing pressure to increase defence spending from its existing level of about 2% of GDP, the floor target set by Nato.

Wallace’s remarks came in response to questions after a speech timed to coincide with Russia’s 9 May Victory Day parades commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the second world war. In it he had accused Putin and his inner political circle of “mirroring” the fascism of the Nazis by attacking Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Drone destroys Russian landing ship supplying anti-aircraft missiles to Putin's troops on Snake Island as Ukraine vows to 'destroy and burn out' enemy units 'like cockroaches or locusts'

Ukraine today showed a video claiming to be a military drone hit on a Russian landing ship supplying a TOR anti-aircraft missile system to Snake Island. The footage appears to show the destruction of a large Serna-type landing craft in an air strike. 'Enemy units remaining on Snake Island remain...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War Russia#Jets#Black Sea#Russian#Eastern European#Mig 29#White House#Polish#Nato
Daily Mail

Russian troops kill themselves to avoid facing the horrors of Putin's war: Captured soldier says young fighters 'cannot cope mentally' and are shooting themselves

Russian troops are deliberately wounding and even killing themselves to avoid facing the brutal horrors of Putin's barbaric war in Ukraine. Captured soldier Andrey Ushakov, 20, said he knew of two soldiers who shot and killed themselves on the frontline. Others on the battlefield are choosing to shoot themselves in...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

US says seven Boeing planes belonging to Belarus’s national airline violate US export controls

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin could be running out of missiles and is waging a 'logistics war' to keep his forces supplied - and his generals now blame one another for the 'disaster' invasion amid fears of being purged

Vladimir Putin could be running out of missiles and the equipment necessary to continue waging war in Ukraine - and his generals are now blaming each other amid fears of being 'purged' for the failed invasion. Britain's Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, said in an interview...
POLITICS
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Dozens of Russian servicemen go to court to challenge 'illegal' order to send them to fight in Putin's invasion of Ukraine in rare show of open dissent

A group of Russian soldiers are suing the army after they were fired for refusing to fight in Ukraine. In a rare public spat involving the Kremlin, 25 National Guard 'refuseniks' defied their commanders' orders to invade Ukraine. The servicemen are taking North Caucasian District commander Lt-Gen Sergey Zakharov to...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

270K+
Followers
69K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy