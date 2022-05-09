ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar drops The Heart Part 5

By Celebretainment
Sea Coast Echo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendrick Lamar has returned with his new single, 'The Heart Part 5'. The hip-hop megastar has delivered the latest track in his 'The Heart' series, which kicked off with 'The Heart Part 1' and 'The Heart Part 2' in 2010. The latest instalment - which is the first since...

Kendrick Lamar has dropped a new track, “The Heart Part 5”, days ahead of the release of his new album. The rapper, 34, is scheduled to share Mr Morale & The Big Steppers on Friday 13 May. “The Heart Part 5” was released along with a music video directed by Dave Free and Lamar, in which the rapper’s face alters into several deepfakes including OJ Simpson, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Kanye West, and Nipsey Hussle.The lyrics of his song align with the person he’s resembling in the video at the time: discussing bipolar disorder when he’s depicted...
