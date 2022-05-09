ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More pain at the pump: Gas prices hit record highs again across Delaware Valley

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Drivers across the Delaware Valley just can't catch a break as gas prices surge again in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Gas prices have once again reached record-breaking highs in all three state, according to recent data from AAA. In Pennsylvania, the average price of gas stands...

