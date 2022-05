There is a new star in the making. Carlos Alcaraz won his fifth ATP title over the weekend at the Madrid Open, beating a gauntlet of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. Now No. 6 in the world this week, the 19-year-old Alcaraz is being looked at as a true contender on clay to win the French Open, which starts next Monday, May 16th.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO