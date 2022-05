The UK’s biggest-ever lottery winner could be crowned on Tuesday with a £184 million EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs.The winning ticket-holder’s fortune would instantly outstrip those of footballers Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined.The jackpot would buy four Caribbean islands, with a few million to spare, or the equivalent of 11 six-bedroom luxury properties in London’s affluent Hyde Park.If there is a single winner of Tuesday’s jackpot, they would be catapulted to the top of the National Lottery’s rich list.Only fourteen players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the current record-holder...

LOTTERY ・ 2 DAYS AGO