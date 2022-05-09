MOTD Top 10: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah's dilemma

Bayern Munich are planning a summer move for Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane with the German giants having already made contact with the player's agent. (Sky Germany via Metro) However, Liverpool have had no contact from the German club. The 30-year-old is out of contract in 2023. (Mirror) Arsenal...
Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays... Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son has toppled Mohamed Salah atop the Power Rankings season chart - a position the Liverpool star had held for almost the entire campaign. Son has soared into...
Worrying news for Liverpool fans today as its been reported that German giants Bayern Munich are looking to bring the Senegal star Sadio Mane to the Bundesliga. What a signing he would be for the Germans, surely he’s not going anywhere as he’s a vital player for Jurgen Klopp’s men.
Newcastle United have made contact with Philippe Coutinho in a bid to thwart Aston Villa's attempts to sign the 29-year-old Brazil attacking midfielder on a permanent deal from Barcelona. (Goal) West Ham are lining up a summer move for Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins, 26, with the Midlands...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Sport: "I don't think it is possible to win easy. They are a high-quality side. All the things they did put us under pressure. "We have our situation and if you want to win an away game you have to open up spaces. They did really well and we needed time to get in the game and before we got in the game it was 1-1.
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was "wrong" to criticize Antonio Conte's tactics by calling Tottenham "world class" but "still fifth". Liverpool manager Klopp hit out at Conte's defensive strategy after Spurs held his side to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Emotions were running high after the result put a...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he disagrees with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's view that "everyone" wants Liverpool to win the Premier League. Guardiola said the media and wider country "supports Liverpool" after his side's win over Newcastle on Sunday. But Klopp feels Guardiola was "influenced" by the emotions of...
Antonio Conte says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was looking for an "excuse or an alibi" when he criticised Tottenham's style of play following the 1-1 draw on Saturday. Klopp said he could never coach the tactics that Conte adopted at Anfield, even though Spurs had the better chances and could have won the match in the closing stages.
You must have done something wrong as a referee if both managers are unhappy with you at the end of the match. So it was for Jon Moss, who has retirement on the horizon, but no sign of lap of honour. Moss made a number of controversial decisions during Aston...
Christian Falk has challenged one report from Florian Plettenberg claiming that Bayern Munich are actively considering Sadio Mane as a transfer target for the summer. The German journalist refuted the claim in a tweet online, with it having been alleged that the Bundesliga giants’ sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, was keen on the 30-year-old.
The referee for this year’s Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid has been confirmed. As two of Europe’s biggest and best clubs come together, it is vital that the officials are of the same standard.
Juventus are ready to offer Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba £8m a year - which is around £160,000 a week - plus a huge bonus package and signing-on fees. Pogba's contract runs out this summer and Manchester City are reportedly interested in the 29-year-old. (Mirror) Chelsea...
Mohamed Salah has been accused of not passing to a teammate, not the first time, with fans convinced a compilation of the star and Luis Diaz proves it. Salah has been incredible for Liverpool, since joining from Roma in 2017, scoring 155 times in 150 games in all competitions and becoming one of the best players in the world, number one if you ask some.
Jamie Carragher said Sadio Mane "would have me to deal with" amid reports linking the Liverpool forward with Bayern Munich, after the Senegal international kept his side in the Premier League title race with a winner at Aston Villa. Just a day after Sky Germany revealed Bayern's interest in Liverpool's...
Liverpool have suffered a huge blow ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday with the news that midfielder Fabinho will miss the game with a hamstring injury according to reliable journalist Paul Joyce.
